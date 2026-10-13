The Nobel Prize message for Kevin Warsh

In 2005 Columbia University economist Michael Woodford made the case at the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole conference that central banks should communicate their policies and plans.
In 2005 Columbia University economist Michael Woodford made the case at the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole conference that central banks should communicate their policies and plans.
Imagine, he said, that a moribund economy and low inflation had pushed interest rates to zero. By promising to keep rates there well into the future, a central bank could boost investment and spending today. The Fed would go on to pursue just that strategy after the global financial crisis.
Imagine, he said, that a moribund economy and low inflation had pushed interest rates to zero. By promising to keep rates there well into the future, a central bank could boost investment and spending today. The Fed would go on to pursue just that strategy after the global financial crisis.
One of the key changes Kevin Warsh has brought to the Fed since becoming chairman in May is to end such “forward guidance.”
On Monday, Woodford shared in the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. “Clear and credible communication about how [central banks] reason and what they plan to do has become vital to their operations,” the Nobel committee said.
It isn’t that the Nobel committee sided with Woodford over Warsh so much as it validated the “New Keynesian” economic model of which Woodford is an architect.
After World War II, economists inspired by John Maynard Keynes thought monetary and fiscal policy could influence inflation and unemployment. That came under attack by the University of Chicago’s Robert Lucas, who argued that as public expectations adapted, past relationships between unemployment and inflation would break down, which they did in the 1970s.
New Keynesianism reconciled old Keynesianism with the Lucas critique so that even with a rational, forward-looking public, fiscal and monetary policy could still work. This is the model to which most academic economists and central bankers now adhere.
Not Warsh, though. He is allergic to the presumption that anyone, including the Fed, can fine-tune the economy, and invoked the Lucas critique at one of his first news conferences. He dislikes forward guidance because, he argues, it encourages the Fed to stick with a policy after new information has rendered it obsolete. It leads markets to focus on what the Fed says instead of the data, distorting market signals.
Many central bankers accept that forward guidance is less useful now than when interest rates were at zero, and have dialed it back. And while Warsh isn’t issuing forward guidance, his lieutenants are, recently discouraging expectations of an interest-rate increase this month. So the worlds of Woodford and Warsh aren’t as far apart as they seem. And don’t forget: Lucas won the Nobel in 1995.
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What I’m Following
A Nobel stamp on recessions. Stanford University’s Robert Hall shared the Nobel with Woodford for showing how consumption depends on expectations. For ordinary Americans, though, Hall’s more important contribution may have been declaring the start and end of recessions. When the National Bureau of Economic Research created its business cycle dating committee in 1978, Hall became founding chair. He and a half-dozen other academics have thus decided the dates every recession began and ended since. He relinquished the position in 2024.
The threat from leveraged AI. The International Monetary Fund cites three ways leverage has fueled the AI boom: heavy borrowing by hyperscalers; hedge fund equity holdings and margin loans; and the share of single stocks in exchange-traded funds, which individual investors use “to gain leveraged exposure to AI,” the fund says in its Global Financial Stability Report, released Tuesday. That leverage, it warns, could amplify the shock to global economies from a slowdown in AI investment.
Should California emulate France? Economists Gabriel Zucman and Emmanuel Saez, both French and affiliated with the University of California, Berkeley, are key proponents of the proposed California wealth tax. On X, Hanno Lustig, a Belgian economist affiliated with Stanford, asks why they are “trying to convince Americans that they have to implement a French model that is focused on redistribution rather than growth, because every indication we have suggests that the focus on redistribution has cost France, and some other countries in Europe, like my own native Belgium, very dearly so far.”
More From WSJ
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is presiding over a dangerous debt spiral, especially in the corporate sector where debt was double the global average relative to GDP last year.“I grew up in a world as a trader where if I was wrong 49% of the time, that was a pretty good day, so I’m not afraid of putting out a forecast.” Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack explains why she’s willing to be so hawkish.A British welfare benefit allows people to give up part of their cash handout in return for a new car lease every three years. It now accounts for around one in every seven new car sales in the U.K.
What to Watch
Wednesday
The September consumer-price index, the last big economic indicator before the Fed meets Oct. 27-28, is released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists estimate it rose 0.6% from August, while the core index rose 0.2%. They estimate the 12-month rate rose to 3.6% from 3.4% while the core rate rose to 2.5% from 2.4%.
Thursday
Finance ministers and central bank governors of the G-20 meet on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Bangkok.
What I’m Reading
The White House has floated a deputy of budget director Russ Vought to head the Government Accountability Office, Congress’s watchdog on the executive branch, the Washington Sun reports, citing people familiar with the matter.Cyberattacks accessed French supermarkets’ cooling systems and set them to defrost, forcing meat, frozen items and vegetables to be tossed out. (Bloomberg)The European Union’s quota on imports of Chinese hybrid electric vehicles represents a “paradigm shift,” with the bloc’s trade priorities switching from access to the China market to reducing Chinese imports. (South China Morning Post)
About Me
I’m The Wall Street Journal’s chief economics commentator. I’ve been writing about economics, markets and politics for more than 40 years, in the U.S. and from around the world.
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