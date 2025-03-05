The North Korean defector who’s been called a ‘hero of Ukraine’
Dasl Yoon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 05 Mar 2025, 05:05 PM IST
SummaryLee Seongmin has become key to Kyiv’s efforts to understand the soldiers sent by Kim Jong Un to fight for Russia.
SEOUL—When Ukraine was scrambling this winter to understand how to respond to the threat of thousands of North Korean soldiers deployed to fight alongside Russia, it turned to someone steeped in Pyongyang’s ways: a North Korean defector.
