The North Korean defector who’s been called a ‘hero of Ukraine’

SEOUL—When Ukraine was scrambling this winter to understand how to respond to the threat of thousands of North Korean soldiers deployed to fight alongside Russia, it turned to someone steeped in Pyongyang’s ways: a North Korean defector.

Lee Seongmin, a 37-year-old human-rights worker who is an Ivy League graduate and fluent in English, has helped Ukrainian forces understand the motives driving Kim Jong Un’s young fighters, translating key documents and shaping antiregime leaflets meant to persuade North Korean soldiers to surrender.

“It feels like I’m conversing with them," said Lee, who worked for a state agency before fleeing to South Korea, “like I’m a fellow soldier."

In December, he was even among the first people outside Ukraine to see the trove of diaries, notepads and photos taken from slain North Korean soldiers’ bodies from the Russian front lines.

Ukraine, which has little in the way of Korean speakers or experts of the Kim regime, was unprepared for the arrival of roughly 12,000 North Korean troops on the battlefield.

So when Alex Gladstein, the chief strategy officer at the Human Rights Foundation, first put Lee, his Seoul-based colleague, in touch with an American activist aiding Ukrainian soldiers last year, they welcomed it. Lee’s firsthand experience with North Korean totalitarianism and his ability to understand subtle nuances in the soldiers’ writings that even a South Korean translator might miss would be invaluable.

“I thought he would be perfectly positioned to help the world understand why North Koreans were being sent to their death in Ukraine," Gladstein said.

Since first joining front-line combat in mid-December, about one-third of the North Korean soldiers have been killed or injured, according to Ukrainian estimates. They pulled back for several weeks starting in January, but have since rejoined combat, Ukrainian and South Korean officials say.

The North Koreans fighting in Kursk—a Russian border region occupied by Ukraine since last summer—play a critical role for Moscow. The U.S. is pushing for negotiations to end the war and the occupied land could be a valuable asset for Ukraine in peace talks.

Lee, who fled to the South in 2010, and continues to speak with a slight North Korean accent, doesn’t have an official role with the Ukrainian military or government. His contributions are voluntary.

Reading the North Korean soldiers’ writings brings Lee back to his prior life, where he once dreamed of becoming a pilot in North Korea’s air force. He scans the documents for any detail that gives clues as to how Russia is deploying the soldiers: the specific dates, their meals, their routines. He recognizes the unblinking fervor instilled by the state in most North Koreans for the regime and wonders how things may have differed if he had never left.

“It could’ve been me dead on the battlefield," Lee said.

Flash drives to front lines

Lee left North Korea in his early 20s with his mother. They fled their hometown of Hyesan, a North Korean city that borders China, where Lee earned money by smuggling Chinese DVDs, electric fans and even small puppies. He remembers paying border guards to look the other way. Following a route through China and Laos, they eventually landed in Seoul, joining his older sister who had already escaped.

He joined a church in Seoul, attending an English ministry to learn the language. There, he met his American wife, Christine. They bonded over their shared interest in North Korea’s human-rights situation. The two married in 2015.

While studying at Columbia University, Lee received a scholarship for North Koreans from the George W. Bush Presidential Center. He later met former President George W. Bush at an event commemorating the award recipients.

“I hope you continue to do work that helps the North Korean people," Lee recalled Bush telling him. Lee graduated with a master’s degree in international security policy in 2020.

He didn’t consider a career advocating for North Korean human rights until he saw a poster online for “Flash Drives for Freedom," a campaign that smuggles USB sticks containing South Korean TV shows and news to the North, where the regime suppresses outside news.

Lee joined the Human Rights Foundation as the group’s Seoul-based Korea head in 2022. He set up an online news site staffed largely with North Korean escapees and held advocacy events.

His work helping Ukraine began late last year, when Amed Khan, the American activist who had contacted Gladstein asking for help, sent him an unexpected request in a group chat including Ukrainian soldiers.

The message contained a photo of two Russian military IDs with the signatures scribbled in Korean. “Can you send me these names please?" asked Khan, who supports Ukrainian special forces. Lee had been invited to the group chat a few days earlier, but didn’t expect it would give him access to a trove of North Korean documents.

Lee confirmed that the signatures, penned in Korean, didn’t match the Russian names printed on the IDs. This offered some of the first proof that the Russians had sought to conceal the North Korean soldiers by giving them false identities. Neither Moscow nor Pyongyang has publicly acknowledged the deployment of North Korean soldiers to the Ukraine conflict.

Khan said he sends North Korean documents to Lee as soon as they are found on the battlefield. “We go to him when we need the information immediately," he said.

In their frequent text exchanges, Khan has taken to calling Lee by a nickname: a “Hero of Ukraine," a tongue-in-cheek reference to Ukraine’s highest national award.

‘Save your life’

Lee’s translations have exposed the poor coordination between the Russians and North Koreans and the evolving strategies they have adopted by sending smaller groups of North Korean soldiers to attack drones.

At one point, Lee flagged a certain phrase that popped up in the diary of a slain North Korean soldier: “Prepare for war with all-out efforts."

Two captured North Korean soldiers, in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, said they believed they would be fighting South Koreans aiding Ukraine in combat on the Russian front lines.

In other North Korean writings seen by the Journal, a platoon commander made an admission of failure—a shock to Lee, who recalls the military depicting itself as invincible. Other diary entries acknowledged heavy casualties and a “lack of knowledge of enemy tactics."

Other possessions, from family photos to diary passages, reflect the soldiers’ humanity. Lee recalls translating a love letter found on the same platoon commander, who was killed in action in January. It had been signed from the “foreign land of Russia" on Dec. 14.

“Even if this life comes to an end," the diary entry reads, “I will become a butterfly and find you."

Materials like that haunt Lee. “It becomes so vivid that they are someone’s child, brother, friend," he said.

Lee has also advised on the wording for some of the leaflets dropped from Ukrainian drones, written in Korean, aimed at convincing the troops to surrender. The North Koreans, according to the discovered writings and battlefield assessments by Ukraine, have blown themselves up with grenades rather than be taken. They are trained to believe being captured is treason, former North Korean soldiers say.

One early draft of a leaflet read, “Please don’t die in vain! Surrender is a way to survive." But Lee thought the opening line wasn’t blunt enough, while the reference to “surrender" could evoke thoughts of self-betrayal or disgrace in North Korean soldiers.

So, Ukraine changed the wording to: “Do not die in vain! Surrender is the only way to survive."

Helping the Ukrainians, Lee said, may contribute to North Korean failures by exposing their battlefield tactics and possibly casualties. But the war offers him a rare chance to directly engage with North Koreans about defecting or realizing that surrender is an option.

“I want them to know that leaving North Korea isn’t treason," he said. “It’s a human right."

