The North Korean defector who’s been called a ‘hero of Ukraine’

Reading the North Korean soldiers’ writings brings Lee back to his prior life, where he once dreamed of becoming a pilot in North Korea’s air force. He scans the documents for any detail that gives clues as to how Russia is deploying the soldiers: the specific dates, their meals, their routines. He recognizes the unblinking fervor instilled by the state in most North Koreans for the regime and wonders how things may have differed if he had never left.