The numbers six and seven are making life hell for math teachers
Ellen Gamerman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Oct 2025, 08:13 am IST
Summary
‘Six seven’ sends teens into a frenzy that schools have been powerless to stop. ‘It’s like throwing catnip at cats.’
The name of this fall’s most obnoxious classmate: Six Seven.
