The Nvidia affair is terrible timing for corporate America

In a campaign built around economic populism, Democrats regularly zeroed in on the companies behind the boom in AI and data centers, and the cozy relationship between President Trump and executives, especially those in Silicon Valley.
In a campaign built around economic populism, Democrats regularly zeroed in on the companies behind the boom in AI and data centers, and the cozy relationship between President Trump and executives, especially those in Silicon Valley.
The scandal engulfing Nvidia over Chief Executive Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy goes to the heart of both. Corporate America, which is already lawyering up in anticipation of Democratic probes, can now expect even more unpleasant attention.
The scandal engulfing Nvidia over Chief Executive Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy goes to the heart of both. Corporate America, which is already lawyering up in anticipation of Democratic probes, can now expect even more unpleasant attention.
Nvidia became the world’s most valuable company by selling the chips that fill the data centers that so many Democrats campaigned against. And few executives cultivated Trump as much as Huang.
Nvidia donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration committee and $25 million to his ballroom project. Huang traveled with Trump on state visits abroad, and regularly praised the president, including at a MAGA-themed summit in Washington last year.
Huang’s priority was to ease restrictions on selling chips to China. Last year, Trump did just that, reversing his own administration’s earlier decision. He also demanded 15% (later 25%) of the revenue go to the Treasury. Though the demand has no legal basis, Nvidia assented without complaint. “Whatever it takes to get it approved for us to be able to sell in China, is fine with us,” Huang told an interviewer in August 2025.
Crony capitalism was already shaping up to be a principal focus of Democrats as they take control of both chambers of Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, likely the next chair of the Senate Banking Committee, last week released a 41-page report listing instances of companies allegedly doing favors for Trump, his family or associates, and getting favorable treatment in return.
That Huang’s actions may have affected national security raises the stakes considerably. It could also maintain the focus on crony capitalism potentially through the 2028 presidential election. Former Chicago mayor and potential 2028 presidential candidate Rahm Emanuel responded to the Nvidia news on X: “Donald Trump is selling America’s security to our foreign adversaries.”
CEOs spent much of the past two years trying to manage a president whose threats and demands tested legal and ethical boundaries. Scrutiny of that record could preoccupy them in the coming year.
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What I’m Following
Anthropic’s diminishing returns. Every few months Anthropic’s AI models become more powerful, giving the impression of accelerating capability. But Anthropic’s spending is also accelerating. So plotting capability—as measured by a scale developed by Model Evaluation and Threat Research—against the company’s spending rather than against time yields a different picture: one of slowing, not accelerating, progress, notes Séb Krier, who works on AI governance and policy at Google DeepMind.
Rising energy prices might be more of a problem for inflation than they used to be. Before the pandemic, there wasn’t much evidence that higher oil prices routinely pushed up the prices of other goods and services. But a new study from Fed economists suggests that over the past few years, energy inflation has translated into higher inflation more broadly. Based on evidence from advanced economies in recent years, a 10% rise in oil prices could push up core prices—which exclude volatile food and energy categories—by 0.35 percentage point.
Instead of replacing workers, AI might “commodify” them, Berkeley professor Jon Steinsson writes. Think of how chatbots have changed coding: Humans still need to be in the loop, but they no longer need such specialized skills, because AI can handle the details. Commoditization would make AI similar to previous economic innovations such as fast food, which redesigned restaurants so that even workers with minimal training could cook consistent dishes. “The commoditization model does not imply a job apocalypse,” Steinsson writes. Wages, however, might suffer.
AI use helped online retailers power a strong boost in sales. Panle Jia Barwick of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and four co-authors studied what happened when a large Chinese e-commerce platform made AI tools available to retailers that sell on the platform. Among smaller sellers that adopted the AI tools, sales grew by 52%. These companies used AI to post more product information and change listings more frequently to connect with customers.
More From WSJ
- Voters are sending the new Democratic Congress an imposing economic wish list, including restoring benefits, reining in data centers and bringing down prices.
- Disillusioned young people are the new swing vote. Gavin Jacobsen’s parents couldn’t justify flying him home from school for Thanksgiving. “In the richest country in the world, my parents are working multiple jobs and can’t afford to eat with their son,” he said. “That’s a huge problem.”
- A Democratic Senate could mean Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh has little say in who helps him run the central bank, in particular as vice chairman, Nick Timiraos reports. The term of the current Biden-appointed vice chairman, Philip Jefferson, ends in September.
What to Watch
Tuesday
- 8:30 a.m. ET: Economists expect CPI rose by 0.3% last month, or 0.2% excluding food and energy. Missing data caused by last fall’s government shutdown mean we won’t get a 12-month inflation rate. The Journal will estimate the rate based on the likely year-ago price level.
- A summit between Ukrainian, Russian and U.S. negotiators on how to end the war begins in Abu Dhabi.
- Congress is back in Washington after last week’s elections, beginning a lame-duck session before Democrats take over in January. Both houses must agree on a spending deal by Dec. 11 to avoid another shutdown.
- In a busy week for Fed speak, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and Fed governor Michelle Bowman all give remarks today.
Reader Feedback
Thoughts on what you just read? Or on the wider world? Please share them with me.
Last week, I wrote, “Unless the bond vigilantes speak up, it will be our children and grandchildren paying for today’s deals.” Reader Joe Benning responds (edited for length):
Au contraire. We are paying for that debt—accumulated by both parties—today. As in right now.
Every imaginable policy has trade-offs. For instance, take increases in taxes or borrowing. Every single dollar that the government spends is a dollar not spent by the private sector. Take a look at McDonald’s and then at a typical government agency. Who do you think is more efficient?
So perhaps it’s time to call a halt to all the nonsense about “our children and grandchildren” paying the costs.
What I’m Reading
- A New York Fed survey showed Americans’ gloomy economic sentiment persists, with higher expectations that unemployment will rise. (Reuters)
- AI agents are a solution looking for a problem, Parmy Olson writes. (Bloomberg Opinion)
- Last week’s AI meltdown on Wall Street was “like a chemical reaction,” said one senior equities banker. “You have one, two, three elements, and then there’s an explosion.” (Financial Times)
About Me
I’m The Wall Street Journal’s chief economics commentator. I’ve been writing about economics, markets and politics for more than 40 years, in the U.S. and from around the world.
WSJ Economics brings you essential insights, news and commentary, twice weekly. Send your feedback to wsjeconomics@wsj.com (if you’re reading this in your inbox, you can just hit reply). Matt Grossman contributed to this newsletter. Got a tip for us? Here’s how to submit.