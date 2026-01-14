The obscure bank collapse that sent Iran into a tailspin
Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 14 Jan 2026, 08:15 am IST
Summary
Bad loans to regime cronies brought down Ayandeh Bank, accelerating a long-running financial crisis.
The biggest harbinger that things were about to fall apart in Iran didn’t come from the thwarted anger of the country’s opposition or the frustrated hopes of young people hungry for more personal freedom. It came from the collapse of a bank.
