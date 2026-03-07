The odds of financial crises are rising. Will the US be there to help?

It was widely assumed that the U.S would use its power to produce constructive solutions to the financial crisis. There was an underlying trust that the U.S. wouldn’t simply serve its own interests but would uphold its obligation to preserve and strengthen the international financial system for the common good. Interest rate cuts were coordinated, as were swap lines between the Fed and other central banks. Unconventional monetary tools were offered and adopted for the betterment of the global financial system.