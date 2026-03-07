History tells us that large and rapidly growing debt in major economies often foreshadows a financial crisis. It also tells us that close global cooperation and trust in U.S. leadership have been critical to preventing and resolving such a crisis.
The odds of financial crises are rising. Will the US be there to help?
SummaryThe U.S. historically leads recovery efforts. That is becoming less certain, Robert Hormats writes in a guest commentary.
