What ever happened to the oil-price catastrophe we were all bracing for? Two fund managers say that it’s still on the way, and they’re ready for it.
The oil boom of 2026 never happened. What if it comes in 2027?
SummaryTwo fund managers with a strong track record of contrarian commodity calls thinks the oil spike is yet to come. Here’s how they’re preparing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More