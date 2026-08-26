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The oil boom of 2026 never happened. What if it comes in 2027?

Avi Salzman, Barrons
4 min read26 Aug 2026, 06:09 PM IST
A pump jack operates near a crude oil reserve in the Permian Basin oil field near Midland, Texas, U.S.
A pump jack operates near a crude oil reserve in the Permian Basin oil field near Midland, Texas, U.S. (REUTERS)
Summary

Two fund managers with a strong track record of contrarian commodity calls thinks the oil spike is yet to come. Here’s how they’re preparing.

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What ever happened to the oil-price catastrophe we were all bracing for? Two fund managers say that it’s still on the way, and they’re ready for it.

What ever happened to the oil-price catastrophe we were all bracing for? Two fund managers say that it’s still on the way, and they’re ready for it.

Early in the Iran war, several analysts predicted that oil prices would rise well above $100 per barrel and stay there, particularly if the Strait of Hormuz stayed closed for months. Six months into the war, the Strait remains mostly closed to regular traffic, but prices haven’t come anywhere close to the worst-case scenario. Brent crude, the international benchmark, hasn’t settled above $100 at all in the past month, and it has lately traded just under $90.

Early in the Iran war, several analysts predicted that oil prices would rise well above $100 per barrel and stay there, particularly if the Strait of Hormuz stayed closed for months. Six months into the war, the Strait remains mostly closed to regular traffic, but prices haven’t come anywhere close to the worst-case scenario. Brent crude, the international benchmark, hasn’t settled above $100 at all in the past month, and it has lately traded just under $90.

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Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalThe oil boom of 2026 never happened. What if it comes in 2027?

The oil boom of 2026 never happened. What if it comes in 2027?

Avi Salzman, Barrons
4 min read26 Aug 2026, 06:09 PM IST
A pump jack operates near a crude oil reserve in the Permian Basin oil field near Midland, Texas, U.S.
A pump jack operates near a crude oil reserve in the Permian Basin oil field near Midland, Texas, U.S. (REUTERS)
Summary

Two fund managers with a strong track record of contrarian commodity calls thinks the oil spike is yet to come. Here’s how they’re preparing.

Gift this article

What ever happened to the oil-price catastrophe we were all bracing for? Two fund managers say that it’s still on the way, and they’re ready for it.

What ever happened to the oil-price catastrophe we were all bracing for? Two fund managers say that it’s still on the way, and they’re ready for it.

Early in the Iran war, several analysts predicted that oil prices would rise well above $100 per barrel and stay there, particularly if the Strait of Hormuz stayed closed for months. Six months into the war, the Strait remains mostly closed to regular traffic, but prices haven’t come anywhere close to the worst-case scenario. Brent crude, the international benchmark, hasn’t settled above $100 at all in the past month, and it has lately traded just under $90.

Early in the Iran war, several analysts predicted that oil prices would rise well above $100 per barrel and stay there, particularly if the Strait of Hormuz stayed closed for months. Six months into the war, the Strait remains mostly closed to regular traffic, but prices haven’t come anywhere close to the worst-case scenario. Brent crude, the international benchmark, hasn’t settled above $100 at all in the past month, and it has lately traded just under $90.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalThe oil boom of 2026 never happened. What if it comes in 2027?
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