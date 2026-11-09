The oil slump has gone too far. Where prices could go next.

Call it election indigestion: crude oil and energy stock prices have swung wildly as Wall Street tries to comprehend what Tuesday’s election means for the world’s energy future.
Call it election indigestion: crude oil and energy stock prices have swung wildly as Wall Street tries to comprehend what Tuesday’s election means for the world’s energy future.
Brent crude futures plunged 17% last week — the most since the 2020 Covid outbreak — as traders bet that Democrats’ sweeping election victories would increase pressure on the Trump administration to negotiate an end to the Iran war.
Brent crude futures plunged 17% last week — the most since the 2020 Covid outbreak — as traders bet that Democrats’ sweeping election victories would increase pressure on the Trump administration to negotiate an end to the Iran war.
Shares of U.S. oil producers weren’t far behind; Diamondback Energy fell 13.5%, while EOG Resources and ConocoPhillips lost 9% and 10%, respectively.
There are plenty of reasons to expect oil prices to remain volatile. JP Morgan warned ahead of the election that nobody really knows how President Donald Trump will respond to the political upheaval, much less whether the Iran war can be resolved quickly, making scenarios hard to model. Tankers are still coming under attack in the Strait of Hormuz, and shipments through the waterway remain below prewar levels despite a substantial recovery.
Oil Futures Plummeted As Traders Bet Democrats Would Pressure Trump to Stop Funding the Iran War
There were reasons to be bearish even before voters went to the polls. Oil demand has been weaker than expected; global refineries processed about 5% less crude in the third quarter than a year earlier, according to government data. JP Morgan estimates that the global oil market moved into a surplus of 1.4 million barrels a day in October.
But there’s another, more controversial explanation: Prices for physical barrels of oil are increasingly being driven by futures trading, where speculation based on headlines can cause dramatic price swings. That may help explain why oil futures have fallen so sharply, potentially getting ahead of changes in underlying supply and demand, according to Ilia Bouchouev, a former oil derivatives trader who now directs Carnegie Mellon University’s Commodities Quant Lab.
Traditionally, physical oil supply and demand were considered the primary drivers of prices, with futures reflecting those fundamentals and expectations about how they might change. Bouchouev argues that the enormous volume of financial trading now allows sudden shifts in expectations to move futures prices first, with physical cargo prices subsequently adjusting. The tail of the oil market is wagging the dog.
“The physical markets currently are acting as derivatives of futures,” Bouchouev said.
That could explain why feelings that the Iran war is wrapping up caused the majority of last week’s fall.
Even if that’s true, he still thinks there’s a floor to oil prices, and it’s higher than what producers need to meet analyst expectations.
The broader Brent futures curve remains substantially backwardated, meaning oil for sale in the near-term commands a premium over barrels for delivery further into the future. That suggests the market still values immediate supply highly, despite the recent collapse in outright prices.
Oil’s Selloff Has Hit Near Term Prices Hardest
There are also buyers who might jump back into the market if oil fell to $70 a barrel, even if they aren’t interested at $100. They include governments looking to replenish oil reserves depleted over the past year and refiners that have cut back operations because of high shipping costs and difficulty securing their preferred Middle Eastern crude.
“The moment you drop to $70, it’s gonna be an army of buyers,” he said.
Another reason oil may not get too low this time around: Years of inflation have increased the cost of developing new oil supplies. Oil companies themselves are key players in the futures market, using derivatives to protect themselves against future price declines. They won’t be willing to lock in prices in the future that are so low they can’t make money from their new wells.
If producers become reluctant to lock in lower prices, that removes some selling pressure from longer-dated futures. And if crude remains too cheap to justify drilling new wells, companies could eventually reduce investment, constraining future supply growth.
“That’s why I actually think the back end [of the oil curve] … has a pretty solid floor,” Bouchouev said.
That doesn’t mean oil prices can’t fall further, especially if Trump does end up making a deal with Tehran.
Still, some U.S. oil producers are trading at valuations that could prove attractive even if crude falls further in the near term, provided longer-term prices hold up as Bouchouev expects.
Oil Stocks Have Fallen Further Than Longer-Term Crude Prices
Diamondback Energy trades at roughly eight times projected 2027 earnings, according to FactSet consensus estimates, while EOG Resources trades at about nine times. Analysts expect the companies to generate free-cash-flow yields of roughly 15% and 10%, respectively, based on their recent market values.
Those valuations aren’t unprecedented for oil producers, which tend to trade at relatively low multiples because of their exposure to volatile commodity prices. But the underlying forecasts already anticipate considerably cheaper crude.
FactSet’s consensus oil price assumptions for Diamondback, EOG and ConocoPhillips put WTI at roughly $71 to $74 a barrel in 2028. Even at those prices, analysts surveyed on FactSet expect the three companies to generate approximately $6.9 billion, $6.8 billion and $12.7 billion in annual free cash flow, respectively.
Some companies also have ways to improve their economics without relying on a rebound in crude.
ConocoPhillips, for example, expects to increase production next year while spending less, with productivity gains more than offsetting inflation. The company says its pre-dividend free cash flow breakeven is currently in the mid-$40s WTI, and it aims to reduce that to the $30s by 2029. It expects major projects and lower reinvestment requirements to deliver a $7 billion improvement in annual free cash flow by then, under a planning scenario that assumes $70 oil.
JP Morgan raised its 2027 earnings estimate for ConocoPhillips by 23% following its third-quarter results, although that partly reflects an increase in the bank’s oil price assumption. The bank also raised its December 2027 price target to $142 from $139, but retained a Neutral rating.
William Blair sees a better valuation opportunity in Permian Resources.
Analyst Neal Dingmann sees nearly 60% upside in the stock, whose improving drilling efficiency and acquisitions could help it grow production by at least 10% next year. The company has increased output without adding drilling rigs or fracking crews, and has reduced controllable cash operating costs to $7.05 per barrel of oil equivalent.
William Blair expects Permian Resources to generate $3.3 billion in free cash flow in 2027, more cash relative to the company’s valuation than its competitors are expected to generate, suggesting the shares may be a bargain. The firm thinks the stock is worth $34, nearly 60% above its recent price of $21.34.
The catch is that as some of the largest U.S. producers, these companies stopped hedging much of their oil production years ago, in part because their shareholders increasingly wanted direct exposure to rising crude prices over the certainty of locked-in revenues.
ConocoPhillips has historically operated without commodity price hedges, while EOG’s latest derivatives disclosures list no conventional crude-price hedges. Permian Resources has WTI swaps covering about 30,000 barrels a day in 2027, equivalent to roughly 14% of its recently reported oil production.
Those stocks would become considerably less appealing if crude entered a prolonged downturn and analysts cut their earnings estimates. But if Bouchouev is right that rising production costs and the potential demand to replenish inventories will help support longer-term oil prices, some of the recent declines in producer shares may prove excessive.
For those who didn’t get a chance to read it, we published our main election takeaways in a Special Edition last Wednesday.
Is Texas Losing Its Edge in the Data Center Boom?
For the past few years, Texas looked like an ideal place to park your new AI data center: it had abundant natural gas, relatively cheap land and electricity, and, perhaps most importantly, the promise of getting power to new facilities faster than in states served by regional grids like PJM, the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest grid area where new power plants can spend years waiting to connect.
Texas’s independent electricity grid, ERCOT, operates outside much of the federal regulatory framework governing interstate power markets. Its competitive electricity market also allows developers to strike deals directly with power producers or build their own generation rather than relying entirely on utilities to construct new power plants.
But the state’s greatest selling point — speed — is increasingly being put to the test.
Even before Democrat Gina Hinojosa won Tuesday’s gubernatorial election, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had introduced restrictions on new data center connections and permits while regulators investigated the extraordinary volume of proposed development that overwhelmed what the grid could accommodate.
Citi says regulators have now asked roughly 80% of projects in the initial review process for additional information because their submissions failed to meet validation standards, raising the prospect that approvals will slip beyond December.
Hinojosa has insisted that she isn’t opposed to data centers, only to allowing them to develop without adequate protections for residents. She has proposed a moratorium on new permits until lawmakers establish safeguards addressing electricity costs, water consumption and local communities. Bulls are looking for clues that other newly elected state governors, such as Ohio’s governor-elect Amy Acton, will allow new data center development if they follow the trend of more “responsible” infrastructure.
But states other than Texas have something Texas doesn’t yet: requirements for larger electricity customers to commit to funding certain infrastructure themselves.
Texas now requires large electricity customers to post financial security before their projects can be studied, but it has yet to finalize the kind of long-term payment obligations already in place in Ohio, where data centers must pay for at least 85% of their contracted capacity for up to 12 years, even if they use less electricity.
On Thursday, pipeline giant TC Energy said it had deliberately avoided opportunities to build pipelines for utilities in Texas in favor of states whose regulators had established clearer rules for large electricity customers.
There’s a bullish interpretation of Texas’s troubles, however. Melius Research argues that stricter requirements could ultimately benefit power producer Vistra by clearing speculative projects out of the connection queue, allowing well-financed data centers to advance more quickly. Vistra has also advocated stronger financial guarantees and firm customer agreements.
Vistra shares rebounded more than 10% Friday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and reassured investors that the election hadn’t prompted data center developers to abandon Texas. CEO Jim Burke said demand remained strong and that greater regulatory clarity could help projects move forward.
Citi is less sanguine about the immediate consequences for Sempra, warning that delayed approvals could postpone additional transmission investments at its Oncor utility. Still, Sempra expects to raise Oncor’s capital spending plan by about 20% next year, without counting any projects awaiting approval in ERCOT’s initial review.
Texas may not be losing its data centers to other states. But the speed advantage that helped attract them is becoming less certain, and that could mean shareholders have to wait longer for some of the earnings growth they’ve already priced into energy stocks.