The once-dominant tank is getting humbled on the battlefield | Mint

The once-dominant tank is getting humbled on the battlefield
Alistair MacDonald , Gordon Lubold , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 13 Sep 2024, 10:10 AM IST
SummaryThe rise of drones has prompted armies to change their tank tactics and add defenses to the powerful armored vehicles.
POKROVSK, Ukraine—Even as tanks help Ukraine push into Russia, armies are rethinking how the powerful vehicles are made and deployed after a recent history of being humbled in combat.
