The once-dominant tank is getting humbled on the battlefield

To be sure, many U.S. officials say there is a danger of drawing too many lessons from Ukraine. The country’s flat, treeless landscape is perfect for drones, while tanks have also been kept at bay because Russia was able to dig defenses and lay vast quantities of land mines. Moreover, if the U.S. were fighting a conflict, it would use tanks in combination with planes and air-defense systems that would offer more protection, in a way Ukraine has been unable to do, American officials say.