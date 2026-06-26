The options trader who emerged as a surprise front-runner to succeed Jamie Dimon

In 2005, Jamie Dimon was taking over as chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase when he lured a Goldman Sachs foreign-exchange derivatives trader to join him.

Troy Rohrbaugh turned into a lucrative hire. He helped the bank earn hundreds of millions of dollars during the 2008-09 financial crisis, modernized its trading technology and moved JPMorgan from ninth to first in global rankings for foreign exchange over the course of a decade.

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On Thursday, Dimon and the board handed Rohrbaugh the title of co-president and gave him responsibility for running Chase Bank and the rest of its sprawling consumer business. In the process, it made Rohrbaugh, once considered a long shot, the front-runner to take over for Dimon as head of the whole bank.

Alongside Rohrbaugh, JPMorgan elevated Doug Petno to co-president, setting up a two-person race for the last years of Dimon’s tenure.

Since 2024, those two have run the commercial and investment bank, which houses the bank’s dealmakers, stock-and-bond traders and corporate bankers, serving an array of companies. The board chose to elevate them because it believed they had the best chance at unifying the executives and employees once Dimon moves aside, people familiar with the matter said.

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That resulted in the departure of Marianne Lake, who had been running the consumer bank and for years was viewed as the most likely candidate to take over for Dimon.

Rohrbaugh, 56 years old, has mostly worked in markets and trading at JPMorgan and has little experience running consumer businesses. With his promotion to the other side of JPMorgan Chase, some executives interpreted the board’s decision to mean Rohrbaugh is the leading candidate to run America’s biggest bank.

Nothing is set in stone yet. The bank has promoted various presidents and co-executives over the years with roles that signaled they were next in line for the job, only to have them lose patience and leave or fail to prove they had enough of Dimon’s moxie.

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A trader’s rise Rohrbaugh is seen as well-tempered and liked by the rank and file and other executives. His lack of experience on the consumer side had made him a dark horse to take over the top job, as Dimon has long espoused the need for a successor to have worn many hats.

Thursday’s changes put Rohrbaugh in charge of a division that has bank branches in all 48 continental U.S. states, the largest credit-card franchise in the country and a growing wealth-management platform focused on affluent customers.

Rohrbaugh came up on Wall Street as a foreign-exchange derivatives trader. He spent years at Goldman Sachs before Dimon persuaded him to join JPMorgan in 2005 to improve its struggling business trading foreign exchange and related derivatives.

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Thanks to a number of well-timed trades in 2007 and 2008, Rohrbaugh helped the bank earn hundreds of millions of dollars while most banks on Wall Street were nursing their losses from subprime mortgages and severe market volatility, winning him more respect from Dimon.

Rohrbaugh also pushed for technological innovation that would take years to pay off. Much of what JPMorgan’s traders used were legacy systems at Chase Bank and Chemical Bank that hadn’t kept pace with the rapid technological innovations sweeping Wall Street at the time.

JPMorgan moved up the league tables to the top slot in foreign exchange, and it has stayed high in the rankings ever since. He also helped the bank navigate seismic changes in how banks manage risk and hold capital against their markets businesses after the 2008-09 financial crisis.

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“We had to make many tough decisions over the years, but Troy is a very smart and very honest person,” said Carlos Hernandez, a retired JPMorgan executive. “He has plenty of IQ and EQ.”

The success earned Rohrbaugh a series of promotions in the markets division. In 2019, he was named the global head of the markets division, and, in 2020, he joined Dimon’s top leadership circle as part of an influx of younger members to the group.

Rohrbaugh was named co-head of the commercial and investment bank in 2024, a position he has shared with Petno.

The energy banker Petno, 61, who will now run the commercial and investment bank alone, has spent almost all of his career at JPMorgan Chase, earning a reputation as a change agent who can also be a demanding and hard-charging boss.

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Slim and silver-haired, he started out as an investment banker working with oil-and-gas businesses and was elevated to run the energy banking group by Todd Maclin, a former executive.

When Maclin was asked to step over to run JPMorgan’s consumer franchise in 2011, he advocated for Petno to have a leadership role at the commercial bank.

As the head of the commercial bank, Petno expanded its footprint across the country’s biggest metropolitan hubs and helped lead its push into banking midsize companies.

Dimon had sought to dispel the notion that JPMorgan was only good for deposits and Treasury service for those clients, and he wanted his bankers offering mergers and acquisitions advice that Wall Street investment banks like Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley had long dominated.

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“Doug is a complete banker,” Maclin said in an interview. “He also appreciated the distinction between how we cover smaller companies and the largest companies. I knew that he wouldn’t try to blend the two to a point where we would sacrifice one over the other.”

In 2024, the bank combined Petno’s commercial bank with the bigger corporate-and-investment bank.

Petno helped put an end to its stand-alone mergers and acquisitions department and redistributed that team across the bank. The goal was to show clients that JPMorgan thinks about covering its clients from cradle to grave, rather than just for opportunistic transactions.

Now that Petno will be the sole CEO of the commercial and investment bank, he is expected to get more hands-on experience with the markets division.

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Write to Alexander Saeedy at alexander.saeedy@wsj.com