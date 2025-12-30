Whether China’s economy and stock market score another surprisingly strong year in 2026 depends in large part on how well things go in the U.S.
The outlook for Chinese stocks and economy Hinges on the US
SummaryExports, and global spending on artificial intelligence, will be critical for the market and for growth.
