The Pentagon is finally buying (some) weapons from startups

Reforming the acquisition bureaucracy of the Pentagon is a herculean effort that has been tried time and again, without much success, since 1960. The war with Iran showcases the persistent challenge. The U.S. has brought to bear few weapons systems that are less than 15 years old. The new systems include attack drones re-engineered from the Iranian Shahed drone and drone boats from startup Saronic. Most others are decades old and expensive—the opposite of what Hegseth has said he wants—and Iran’s smaller and lower-cost arsenal has denied the U.S. military total victory.