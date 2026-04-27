KUANTAN, Malaysia—The Pentagon’s push to get its hands on the rarest of the rare-earth elements leads all the way to this small port city in Malaysia.
The Pentagon needed rare earths—and found a supplier in Malaysia
SummaryA year after Beijing cut the world off from vital minerals, the West is breaking China’s chokehold.
KUANTAN, Malaysia—The Pentagon’s push to get its hands on the rarest of the rare-earth elements leads all the way to this small port city in Malaysia.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More