LAND WARS in Asia have rarely gone well for America. In Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, America spent years on the ground, ensnared in conflicts for much longer than first expected. Now President Donald Trump is threatening to repeat the experience. Short of options to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, he has sent thousands of troops to the region and talked of invading Kharg Island, in the Gulf off Iran’s coast.
The perils of a ground war in Iran
SummaryDonald Trump is deploying troops. It’s not clear he knows what to do with them
LAND WARS in Asia have rarely gone well for America. In Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, America spent years on the ground, ensnared in conflicts for much longer than first expected. Now President Donald Trump is threatening to repeat the experience. Short of options to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, he has sent thousands of troops to the region and talked of invading Kharg Island, in the Gulf off Iran’s coast.
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