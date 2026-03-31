The perils of a ground war in Iran

Americans are not the only ones who should worry: so should their allies. The war is already sapping American military power. The destroyed E-3 Sentry was one of a small and shrinking fleet. America has fired over 850 Tomahawk missiles, more than it expended in Iraq in 2003, perhaps a third of its available global stocks. The intense pressure on American ships is likely to compound a maintenance crisis in the navy. American and allied planners in the Pacific will be watching with mounting concern.