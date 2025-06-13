The philosopher changing free speech in Britain
Arif Ahmed is forcing universities to behave better
A good way to understand Arif Ahmed, a philosopher, is to have visited him in his old rooms at Cambridge University. In some ways the study was standard philosopher fare: wood floors, air of faded grandeur. Peer from its paned windows and you could see King’s College, where Ludwig Wittgenstein argued with Karl Popper with a poker. Wander down the street, and you’d be at Trinity, where Bertrand Russell argued with almost everyone.