The philosopher changing free speech in Britain

The choice of word is unfortunate. Sussex is well known for persecution—but chiefly for hosting it not suffering it. It was there that Kathleen Stock, a philosophy professor, was hounded so badly for her beliefs (among other things she does not consider trans women to be women) that the police told her to stay off campus. Other British universities also underwhelm; on the Academic Freedom Index produced by Friedrich-Alexander University and the V-Dem Institute Britain has, over the past decade, fallen from among the best in the world to 64th, ahead of Niger but behind Albania. This bothers Mr Ahmed: if speech is suppressed at university “it’s dangerous for the whole country"—words that would resonate powerfully on American campuses right now.