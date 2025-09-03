The pill that women are taking for everything from speeches to first dates
Sara Ashley O’Brien , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 03 Sept 2025, 07:45 am IST
Summary
Influencers have described propranolol as a magic pill that eases nervous jitters in all kinds of settings. Prescriptions are on the rise, especially for young women.
AS ERICA FISHER’S nuptials approach, she’s trying to decide: Should she take a beta blocker before she walks down the aisle? Everyone seems to be talking about the drugs, she says—from her favorite podcast hosts to the nurse practitioner who microneedles her face. “He’s prescribed it to many of his brides, and they’ve had a good experience," Fisher, a 33-year-old physician assistant in Western Massachusetts, says of propranolol, a popular beta blocker.
