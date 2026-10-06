The rumours that emerged sounded like the opening of a thriller. A young woman working in a Siberian research lab supposedly breaks a test tube containing a lethal plague pathogen. She is dead within 48 hours. Authorities race to contain the situation. The questions outnumber the answers, breeding suggestions of conspiracy. The fears may prove unfounded: there may not have been a leak at Russia’s Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute. But the world can be forgiven for its panicked interest.
The plague may have escaped from a lab in Siberia
SummarySome facts are not under dispute. Darya Shipilova, a 28-year-old researcher at the institute, died at a regional hospital on October 2nd. Around 200 of Ms Shipilova’s contacts have been placed under medical observation, suggesting authorities believe she may have died of an infectious disease.
The rumours that emerged sounded like the opening of a thriller. A young woman working in a Siberian research lab supposedly breaks a test tube containing a lethal plague pathogen. She is dead within 48 hours. Authorities race to contain the situation. The questions outnumber the answers, breeding suggestions of conspiracy. The fears may prove unfounded: there may not have been a leak at Russia’s Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute. But the world can be forgiven for its panicked interest.
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