The plague may have escaped from a lab in Siberia

Based on the unofficial information currently available on the situation in Irkutsk, the WHO believes the risk to the general population to be low. No evidence suggests that the institute in Irkutsk is linked to bioweapons activities, and Russia insists its cloaked military sites only undertake defensive research. But Russia said the same thing about its chemical-weapons research before it attempted to assassinate Sergei Skripal, a Russian defector in Britain, with a military-grade nerve poison in 2018. There may be nothing to the lab-leak rumours. But with so little transparency, it is hard to take Russia at its word.