The polka dot’s past is weirder than you think
SummaryOnce associated with the plague, the polka dot jhas become a wardrobe power-player for everyone from Minnie Mouse to Kate Middleton.
Can a pattern make you happier? Yayoi Kusama thinks so. Of polka dots, her signature motif, the spot-obsessed Japanese artist wrote: “They scatter proliferating love in the universe and raise my mind to the height of the sky."
