The polka dot’s past is weirder than you think

Merchants tried to piggyback onto the dance’s success by plastering every conceivable product, from desserts to hats, with the polka moniker. Once the craze faded, however, only the “polka dot" remained. (In what is probably the last association of the polka dot with strenuous activity, since 1975, the cyclist who takes the lead in the Tour de France’s mountainous section is awarded a polka-dot jersey.)