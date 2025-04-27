The pope’s last coded message
SummaryTrump and Zelensky attend in Rome with 250,000 others
AMID THE pomp, pageant and politics surrounding Pope Francis’s funeral—an extraordinary meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in St Peter’s Basilica, the lines of flamboyantly televisual cardinals in their scarlet robes—a simple fact risked being overlooked. Jorge Mario Bergoglio, “the pope of the last", as Italians called him, had arranged to be buried as far as decently possible from the Vatican.