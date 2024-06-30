The postwar vision that sees Gaza sliced into security zones
Rory Jones , Anat Peled , Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 30 Jun 2024, 01:53 PM IST
SummaryCompeting “Day After” proposals from outside the enclave envision transforming its geography and governance.
As Israel prepares to wind down major military operations in Gaza, one question looms large: What happens next?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less