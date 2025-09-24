The president is wrong on Tylenol

The FDA’s health advice to doctors is also more nuanced and only suggests that doctors minimise the drug’s use during pregnancy. If women fail to treat a high fever during pregnancy this can pose a risk to the child. As the FDA notes, acetaminophen is the only over-the-counter drug approved for use to treat fevers during pregnancy. The idea that women should give up pain relief during pregnancy may not go down well. Mr Trump said they should simply “tough it out". Public-health officials would no doubt have hoped for a little more nuance in his communications—particularly as infections associated with fevers are also a known risk for autism.