The punch that launched Trump’s war on American universities
Eliza Collins , Douglas Belkin , Tarini Parti , Liz Essley , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 29 May 2025, 08:13 AM IST
Summary
Threats to withhold billions in federal research funds to punish campuses grew heated after a 2019 altercation left a man with a black eye.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Harmeet Dhillon, head of the civil-rights division at the Justice Department, wakes up around 6 a.m. and begins her workday scrolling through X, searching for claims of discrimination.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story