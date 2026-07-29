The Quake Struck Japan. Eighty Minutes Later, a Lethal Explosion.

TOKYO—It was one of the biggest shopping meccas in the southern Japanese state of Kumamoto, reopened just last month in an area that has seen a recent semiconductor manufacturing boom. Some 4,500 people were in the mall on a hot summer Tuesday afternoon.
At 4:27 p.m., a powerful earthquake struck. It immediately brought back memories of a pair of quakes a decade ago in Kumamoto that killed more than 200 people and caused heavy damage at the mall.
Aeon, the Japanese retailer operating the mall, had boasted that the rebuilt structure was designed for resilience in quakes—and sure enough, it withstood the violent shaking this time. All of the customers inside evacuated safely within half an hour.
Then, about 80 minutes later: Boom.