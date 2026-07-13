Wall Street is sending a message to tech companies engaged in a historic borrowing spree to fund investments in artificial-intelligence infrastructure: for pity’s sake, please slow down.
The quarter-trillion-dollar onslaught of AI bonds is testing investors’ limits
SummaryTech giants are borrowing even more than expected, weighing on bond prices.
Wall Street is sending a message to tech companies engaged in a historic borrowing spree to fund investments in artificial-intelligence infrastructure: for pity’s sake, please slow down.
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