VATICAN CITY—“War is back in vogue.” So said Pope Leo XIV to ambassadors from around the world in a marbled hall above the main entrance to St. Peter’s Basilica in January.
The quiet American: How Pope Leo is pushing back against Trump
SummaryCan the low-key pontiff from Chicago make a difference in an era of raw power politics?
VATICAN CITY—“War is back in vogue.” So said Pope Leo XIV to ambassadors from around the world in a marbled hall above the main entrance to St. Peter’s Basilica in January.
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