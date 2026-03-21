The quiet American: How Pope Leo is pushing back against Trump

“Someone who says I’m against abortion but I’m in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States, I don’t know if that’s pro-life,” Leo told reporters at the scenic papal retreat of Castel Gandolfo outside Rome. Politicians who claim to support Catholic teaching need to realize it comes as a package, he said. He was echoing an argument by a former archbishop of Chicago, Joseph Bernardin, who said respect for life was a “seamless garment” that covers all the ways in which human life can be protected or violated.