The race for the next big weight-loss drug is on—and China wants in

That pricing squeeze in China is also hitting Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant that developed Ozempic and now sells GLP-1s in China for diabetes and obesity. Under pressure from Chinese upstarts, the company saw an 8% drop in net GLP-1 sales in China in 2025 and lowered the list price of two such products in that market earlier this year. The company is soon set to face a flood of generic alternatives, after the patent for semaglutide, the key component of Ozempic, expired in China earlier this year.