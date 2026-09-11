The race for the next big weight-loss drug is on—and China wants in

SHANGHAI—Chinese biotech companies, rapidly evolving from manufacturers of low-end generic drugs to serious competitors to American pharma giants, are training their sights on one of the most lucrative medicines: GLP-1s.
Today Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, with drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic, are the undisputed leaders of the $80-billion global GLP-1 market, which is dominated by U.S. sales.
But Chinese biotechs are pouring in, hoping to steal a slice of the weight-loss drug market. There are currently nearly 250 Chinese competitors in the research pipeline, according to data provider PharmCube. More than 20 of those treatments are already licensed overseas.