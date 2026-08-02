In late 2025, a little-known Silicon Valley startup bet much of its remaining cash on a lofty goal: building the strongest open-weight AI model it could.
The race to build an American alternative to cheap AI from China
SummarySilicon Valley startups are setting up open models, with some operating on shoestring budgets because of limited interest from venture capitalists.
In late 2025, a little-known Silicon Valley startup bet much of its remaining cash on a lofty goal: building the strongest open-weight AI model it could.
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