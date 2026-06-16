The race to land an Iran deal loomed large behind Trump’s UFC birthday

On Sunday, Trump described those aims in more limited terms. As he prepared to sign the agreement, he told The Journal he “never cared about regime change” despite calling on Iranians to take back their country when he first launched the war, promising “we’ll be there to help” and “America is with you.” He also insisted the “nuclear dust” in Iran was “harmless,” even after he previously had said the U.S. needed to seize and destroy it immediately. He said he was ready for the war to be over, and so were the Iranians.