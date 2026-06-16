The race to land an Iran deal loomed large behind Trump’s UFC birthday

As fighters warmed up inside the White House and guests began to stream toward the hulking canopy set up for cage fights on the lawn, President Trump sat in the residence shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday and added his digital signature to a document meant to wind down the four-month war with Iran.
The president had spent his 80th birthday toggling between congratulatory calls and urgent conversations with senior aides and foreign leaders as he raced to lock in the fragile preliminary peace agreement.
Trump’s declaration that he had completed a “great deal” that would “bring Peace and Security to the whole Region” came as a surprise to some of his own top aides, who thought the terms were still under discussion. The full text—which senior U.S. officials say is a page and a half long—hasn’t been made public.