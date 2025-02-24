The race to save Germany

Only the AfD has called consistently for rethinking green fixations and immigration policies. Mr. Merz staunched defections from his party to the AfD this time with parliamentary maneuvers to show he’d pass serious immigration limits. But his party remains divided on reform of green policies, many of which Ms. Merkel introduced. Time is short to prove he can deliver as Chancellor. The Christian Democrats’ vote share is far below what the party won in previous decades. To govern, Mr. Merz will have to form a coalition with at least one of the election’s losers.