The rapid rise of killings by police in rural America
Zusha Elinson , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 11 Jul 2025, 06:59 AM IST
Summary
A 17-year-old shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy on a New Mexico highway last summer was one in a growing number of cases.
Gina Via thought she saw an elk as she drove through the high desert of southern New Mexico one night last summer. As she drew closer, she realized it was a person walking dangerously close to the road. She decided to call 911.
