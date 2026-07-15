IN APRIL the crew of Artemis II showed that Earth’s loveliness from afar, originally revealed by the Moon-bound Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s, remains one of the space age’s enduring truths. The home planet’s intricate, swirling, colourful complexities turned out to offer just as wonderful a contrast to the sloe-black of space and the drab dull Moon today as they did when seen half a century ago.
The rate at which Earth is absorbing energy is alarming scientists
SummaryReflections on a warming planet
IN APRIL the crew of Artemis II showed that Earth’s loveliness from afar, originally revealed by the Moon-bound Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s, remains one of the space age’s enduring truths. The home planet’s intricate, swirling, colourful complexities turned out to offer just as wonderful a contrast to the sloe-black of space and the drab dull Moon today as they did when seen half a century ago.
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