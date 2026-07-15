The rate at which Earth is absorbing energy is alarming scientists

Unfortunately, it is not clear quite what that explanation would look like—not least because, as Dr Stevens puts it, “No one knows what makes the patterns.” Are they the result of natural variability, with their arrangement over the past few decades—during some of which the warm pool radiator was working very well— largely a matter of chance? Or might they be explained through a mechanism that the models do not yet know how to capture? “My intuition”, says Dr Rugenstein, “is that the models’ ocean heat uptake is wrong.” This would lead to problems with the sea-surface temperature patterns.