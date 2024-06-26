The reason US arms shipments to Israel have slowed
Nancy A. Youssef , Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Jun 2024, 11:05 AM IST
SummaryIsrael Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims politics are at fault, while the US State Department says Israeli orders have decreased or have already been fulfilled.
American arms shipments to Israel have slowed since the early months of the war in Gaza because many of the previously ordered weapons have already been shipped or delivered while the Israeli government has put in fewer new requests, U.S. officials said.
