The recipe behind the Trump family’s crypto riches: PancakeSwap
Angus Berwick , Patricia Kowsman , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 13 Aug 2025, 07:49 AM IST
Summary
The under-the-radar trading platform is quietly administered by Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, whose founder is seeking a pardon from President Trump.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Trump family’s crypto venture has generated more wealth since the election—some $4.5 billion—than any other part of the president’s business empire.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story