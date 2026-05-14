The Reign of ‘El Chapo’ Is Over but the Bodies Keep Piling Up

At the events center, Zambada was ambushed by Guzmán López’s gunmen. They killed Cuén and stuffed Zambada into the back of a pickup truck, Zambada wrote in a letter later released by his lawyer. Guzmán López then flew Zambada to an airport near El Paso, where U.S. officials detained both men. Guzmán López had long been secretly negotiating his own surrender to U.S. authorities and believed that bringing in Zambada would sweeten his deal, according to U.S. officials. It didn’t work. According to his subsequent plea agreement, he is still awaiting sentencing because he is cooperating with ongoing investigations.