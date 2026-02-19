The reign of the dollar is coming to an end. What investors can do about it.

That began to change more than a decade ago as China started to wean itself off the dollar, diversifying reserves into gold while pushing for wider use of its own currency. But the true impetus came with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the sanctions and freezing of assets that followed. The weaponization of the dollar pushed central banks to pare back some of their holdings for gold. President Donald Trump’s push to own Greenland and his constant threats of tariffs rattled European allies and their trust in the U.S., forcing them to consider alternatives as well.