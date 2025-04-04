The rest of the world is bracing for a flood of cheap Chinese goods
Jason Douglas , Rebecca Feng , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Apr 2025, 10:32 AM IST
Summary
- President Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs risk a domino effect across the globe as Chinese goods look for new markets.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Trump’s jumbo tariffs on China threaten to create a new problem for a global economy already stressed over trade: a $400 billion deluge of Chinese goods looking for new markets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less