The rest of the world is bracing for a flood of cheap Chinese goods

It will be hard for other countries to absorb Chinese exports that normally went to the huge U.S. market. The U.S. in 2024 imported around $440 billion of goods from China, according to Census Bureau data. China in 2023 was the source of a fifth of iron and steel products imported into the U.S., more than a quarter of its imported electronics, a third of its imported footwear and three-quarters of its imported toys, according to data from the International Trade Centre, an agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization. Ninety-one percent of U.S. umbrella imports came from China.