The return of a mask stolen by Belgium is stoking violence in Congo
Some believe the mask gives fighters magical powers
Whenever a Belgian king takes an interest in the Congo, history looms large. In the late 19th century King Leopold II turned the territory into a giant slave plantation, murdering, raping and slicing off limbs in a ruthless bid to profit from its resources. So when Philippe, Belgium’s current king, visited the Democratic Republic of Congo in June 2022, he did so in the spirit of atonement. He wanted to open a “new chapter" in the two countries’ relations, he said, and handed over a precious wooden carving known as the Kakungu mask, one of thousands of cultural artefacts looted from Congo that Belgium has promised to give back.