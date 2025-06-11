The return of a mask stolen by Belgium is stoking violence in Congo

The Congolese government has made things worse. It appointed a “pacification commission" to defuse the conflict in September 2022, led by a member of the Suku royal family, Fabrice Kavabioko, who is also known as King Mini-Kongo. But, according to a UN report, Mr Kavabioko is one of the figureheads of the Mobondo and “was accused of having been an instigator of the conflict". Many Teke thus felt that the government had sided with their rivals. Mr Kavabioko has reportedly said he was “entrusted with the mission...of restoring peace" and that he had done so.