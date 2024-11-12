The rich country with the worst mobile-phone service
SummaryOver the past three years data usage on mobile devices has doubled as people stream films and play games.
BRITAIN HAS long been a pioneer in telecoms. In 1837 it built the world’s first commercial telegraph; the first transatlantic call was placed from London in 1927; in 1992 a British programmer sent the world’s first text message to a mobile phone. Today it lags rather than leads. According to figures provided to The Economist by Open Signal, a research firm, Britain ranks 46th for download speeds out of the 56 developed and developing countries for which there are data (see chart). That makes it the worst mobile service in the rich world.