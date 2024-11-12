The rich country with the worst mobile-phone service

A marriage might help. Vodafone and Three, the country’s third- and fourth-largest mobile operators, would like to join forces in order to compete with their two larger rivals. The firms say that they are too small on their own to justify the high capital expenditure of stand-alone 5G, and that they would invest £11bn over a decade if they tied the knot. Karen Egan of Enders Analysis, a consultancy, estimates that merger synergies would result in a 30% increase in overall network capacity.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), an antitrust watchdog, is due to make a decision on the merger on December 7th; it has suggested that investment in 5G would need to be a legally binding condition of a deal.