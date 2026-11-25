“The sex recession looks less like Gen Z losing interest, and more like them lacking opportunity,” says Rhonda Balzarini of the Kinsey Institute, a sex-research centre. “Desire is there, access to partners is not.” This is because far more young people are single than in previous generations. In America, for instance, the share of 18- to 29-year-olds living with a partner fell by ten percentage points to 32% in the decade to 2024. Last year The Economist calculated that a slowdown in coupling rates around the world between 2017 and 2025 had created 100m more single people than if they had stayed constant. There seem to be many contributing factors. The covid-19 pandemic robbed many young people of the opportunity to socialise and date at a formative age. Dating apps, counter-intuitively, can make it harder to find a mate because they let users filter out potential partners using arbitrary criteria, such as being any less than six feet tall. Smartphones may also play a part by sucking up time that would otherwise have been used to socialise in person. At any rate, there is a strong correlation between smartphone use and loneliness among adolescents.