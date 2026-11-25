IN THE DAYS before the USS Abraham Lincoln, an American aircraft-carrier, docked near the resort of Pattaya in September, sex workers from across Thailand gathered in anticipation of a surge in demand. Some 5,000 sailors and marines were due to get their first shore leave after more than eight gruelling months at sea, including combat operations around the Persian Gulf. Many recalled how American troops taking leave in the town during the Vietnam war had first turned it into a bustling centre for sex tourism.