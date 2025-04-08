The ripple effect Trump’s tariffs will have on the rest of his agenda
Amrith Ramkumar , Gavin Bade , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Apr 2025, 07:13 AM IST
SummaryIt isn’t just inflation. Manufacturing and artificial intelligence are at risk, too.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Trump promised to wield tariffs to benefit American workers and the U.S. economy. He maintains they will, but there is a risk that tariffs undercut his goals of reducing inflation, supporting domestic manufacturing and accelerating a build-out of data centers to boost the tech sector.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less