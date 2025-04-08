The ripple effect Trump’s tariffs will have on the rest of his agenda

Data centers

Trump has said he wants to dominate artificial intelligence to protect U.S. national security and become a leader in an important industry of the future. That goal rests on data centers, which require vast amounts of building materials such as steel and aluminum and imported computer chips, all of which are expected to get much more expensive. Trump has said his administration is also working on new tariffs on chips, which also got an exemption from the reciprocal-country tariffs for now.